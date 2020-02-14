US Markets

Canadian home sales fall in January, real estate group says

Canadian home sales fell 2.9% in January from the previous month as a slowdown in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia weighed, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 11.5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 4.7% from January last year.

