Canadian home sales fall for third straight month in September

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 1.9% in September from August, the third consecutive month of declines, and were up 1.9% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged down 0.3% on the month and was up 1.1% annually, while the national average selling price was up 2.5% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.