Canadian home sales fall 5.6% in October

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 5.6% in October from September and were up 0.9% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.

The industry group's Home Price Index decreased 0.8% on the month and was up 1.1% annually, while the national average selling price was up 1.8% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.