Canadian home sales fall 4.1% in August

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 4.1% in August from July but were up 5.3% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged up 0.4% on the month and was also up 0.4% annually, while the national average selling price was up 2.1% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

