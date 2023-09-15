News & Insights

Canadian home sales fall 4.1% in August

September 15, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 4.1% in August from July but were up 5.3% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged up 0.4% on the month and was also up 0.4% annually, while the national average selling price was up 2.1% on the year.

