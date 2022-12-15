Canadian home sales fall 3.3% in November

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 3.3% in November from October, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 1.4% on the month and was down 4.4% annually, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

