Canadian home sales fall 3.3% in November

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

December 15, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 3.3% in November from October, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 1.4% on the month and was down 4.4% annually, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

Reuters
