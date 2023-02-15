Canadian home sales fall 3% in January

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 3% in January from December and were down 37.1% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 1.9% on the month and was down 12.6% annually, while the national average selling price was down 18.3% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

