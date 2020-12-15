Canadian home sales fall 1.6% in November - CREA

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 1.6% in November from October, slipping for the second consecutive month amid less transactions in major urban markets, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 32.1% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 11.6% from last November and up 1.2% from October.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

