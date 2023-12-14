Canadian home sales fall 0.9% in November

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 0.9% in November from October, and were down 0.9% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Thursday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged down 1.1% on the month and was up 0.6% annually, while the national average selling price was up 2% on the year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.