US Markets

Canadian home sales edge up 1.3% in October

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

November 15, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Julie Gordon for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in October from September, the first month-over-month gain since February, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price edged up 0.65% to C$644,643 ($486,340) in October from C$640,479 in September, but was down 9.9% on the year. CREA's home price index fell 1.2% on the month and was down 0.8% annually.

($1 = 1.3255 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.