Canadian home sales climb in February as activity jumps in Toronto

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 5.9% in February from the previous month, led by a jump in activity in the Greater Toronto Area, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 26.9% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 5.9% from February last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

