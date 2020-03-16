US Markets

Canadian home sales climb in February as activity jumps in Toronto

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canadian home sales rose 5.9% in February from the previous month, led by a jump in activity in the Greater Toronto Area, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 5.9% in February from the previous month, led by a jump in activity in the Greater Toronto Area, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 26.9% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 5.9% from February last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular