Canadian home sales and prices up in August, real estate group says

Julie Gordon Reuters
OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 6.2% in August from July, raising them to another new all-time monthly record, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 33.5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 9.4% from August last year and up 1.7% from July.

