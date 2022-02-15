Canadian home prices smash records in January, new starts dip

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices jumped in January from December to a fresh record, as demand continued to rise even as new listings plunged amid cold and snowy weather, data from Canada's realtors showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price hit a new high at C$748,450 ($588,589) in January, up 4.9% on the month and 21% higher from a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

CREA's home price index also posted record month-over-month and year-over-year gains, up 2.9% and 28% respectively. Sales were up 1% on the month, while new listings plunged 11%, driven by a sharp decline in Toronto.

"January was pretty quiet on the new listings side of things, with this year's first big new supply numbers unlikely to emerge until the weather starts to warm up a bit," CREA Chair Cliff Stevenson said in a statement.

The big question for Canadian real estate watchers is when would-be sellers who have been sitting on the sidelines through the COVID-19 pandemic will begin listing their properties.

"The ideal situation between now and the summer would be that a huge surge of sellers come forward looking to sell in the spring 2022 market,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist.

Canadian housing starts, meanwhile, fell 3% in January from December as a decline in multiple urban starts outweighed a gain in single-detached urban starts, separate data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts dropped to 230,754 units in January, below analyst expectations of 245,000 and down from a revised 238,405 units in December, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

"While that is the slowest pace of building since October 2020, it remains above the trend seen pre-pandemic," Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

