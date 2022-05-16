Banking

Canadian home prices slide 6.3% in April from March

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's average home price fell 6.3% in April from the previous month while sales dropped 12.6%, as the country's hot housing market continued to cool, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Monday.

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's average home price fell 6.3% in April from the previous month while sales dropped 12.6%, as the country's hot housing market continued to cool, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Monday.

The national average selling price dipped to C$746,000 in April from C$796,000 in March. Actual home prices were up 7.4% on the year. CREA's home price index dipped 0.6% on the month, but was still up 23.8% annually.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular