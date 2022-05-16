Canadian home prices slide 6.3% in April from March

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's average home price fell 6.3% in April from the previous month while sales dropped 12.6%, as the country's hot housing market continued to cool, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Monday.

The national average selling price dipped to C$746,000 in April from C$796,000 in March. Actual home prices were up 7.4% on the year. CREA's home price index dipped 0.6% on the month, but was still up 23.8% annually.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

