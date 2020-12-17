US Markets

Canadian home prices rise again in November -Teranet

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

Canadian home prices rose 0.9% in November from October, the strongest gain for a November in the index's 22 years, led by gains in the cities of Hamilton, Halifax and Montreal, data showed on Thursday.

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose 0.9% in November from October, the strongest gain for a November in the index's 22 years, led by gains in the cities of Hamilton, Halifax and Montreal, data showed on Thursday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which tracks data collected from public land registries to measure changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed price gains in all 11 of the major metropolitan markets.

Prices were up 1.9% in Hamilton, with Halifax up 1.6% and Montreal up 1.4%. Edmonton and Calgary, both in energy-dependant Alberta, posted modest gains of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

"The strong rise of prices is consistent with the revival of home sales volume over the last several months," said Marc Pinsonneault, senior economist at National Bank of Canada, in a note.

On an annual basis, the index was up 9.0% in November, the strongest 12-month gain since February 2018. The capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau led gains, up 18.7% from a year-ago, followed by Halifax at 15.7% and Hamilton at 14.7%.

Teranet also has indexes for the urban areas around Toronto and Hamilton, with price gains outside Toronto continuing to outpace those of the city itself.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney and Andrea Ricci)

