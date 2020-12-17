Canadian home prices rise again in November -Teranet

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose 0.9% in November from October, the strongest gain for a November in the index's 22 years, led by gains in the cities of Hamilton, Halifax and Montreal, data showed on Thursday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which tracks data collected from public land registries to measure changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed price gains in all 11 of the major metropolitan markets.

Prices were up 1.9% in Hamilton, with Halifax up 1.6% and Montreal up 1.4%. Edmonton and Calgary, both in energy-dependant Alberta, posted modest gains of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

"The strong rise of prices is consistent with the revival of home sales volume over the last several months," said Marc Pinsonneault, senior economist at National Bank of Canada, in a note.

On an annual basis, the index was up 9.0% in November, the strongest 12-month gain since February 2018. The capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau led gains, up 18.7% from a year-ago, followed by Halifax at 15.7% and Hamilton at 14.7%.

Teranet also has indexes for the urban areas around Toronto and Hamilton, with price gains outside Toronto continuing to outpace those of the city itself.

