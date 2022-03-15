Banking

Canadian home prices hit new high in February- CREA

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published

Canadian home prices surged to a new all-time high in February, as new listings surged and sales jumped, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices surged to a new all-time high in February, as new listings surged and sales jumped, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price hit a new record at C$816,720 ($636,719), up 20.6% from a year earlier, the industry group said. CREA's home price index posted a record month-over-month gain of 3.5% and 29.2% year-over-year, also a record.

($1 = 1.2827 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular