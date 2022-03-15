Canadian home prices hit new high in February- CREA

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices surged to a new all-time high in February, as new listings surged and sales jumped, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price hit a new record at C$816,720 ($636,719), up 20.6% from a year earlier, the industry group said. CREA's home price index posted a record month-over-month gain of 3.5% and 29.2% year-over-year, also a record.

($1 = 1.2827 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

