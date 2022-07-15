Canadian home prices fall 1.8% on year in June, down 18.5% from February peak

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's average resale home price fell 1.8% from a year ago in June and was down 6.4% on the month, as rising borrowing costs continued to send a chill through the country's housing market, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The national average selling price dipped to C$665,850 ($511,092) in June from C$711,000 in May. Prices are down 18.5% from February's peak as sales have plunged. CREA's home price index slid 1.9% on the month, but was still up 14.9% annually.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.