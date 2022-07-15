Banking

Canadian home prices fall 1.8% on year in June, down 18.5% from February peak

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's average resale home price fell 1.8% from a year ago in June and was down 6.4% on the month, as rising borrowing costs continued to send a chill through the country's housing market, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's average resale home price fell 1.8% from a year ago in June and was down 6.4% on the month, as rising borrowing costs continued to send a chill through the country's housing market, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The national average selling price dipped to C$665,850 ($511,092) in June from C$711,000 in May. Prices are down 18.5% from February's peak as sales have plunged. CREA's home price index slid 1.9% on the month, but was still up 14.9% annually.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

What Do Bank Earnings Signal About the Economy?

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular