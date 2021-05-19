US Markets

Canadian home price gains accelerate in April from prior month -Teranet

Credit: REUTERS/LARS HAGBERG

Canadian home prices accelerated sharply in April from March, as indexes rose in all 11 major markets for the second consecutive month, data showed on Wednesday.

By contrast, data earlier this week from Canada's realtors showed prices and sales dropped in April compared with March, as some of the frenzy of recent months began to subside. Housing starts also fell in April.

