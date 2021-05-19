Canadian home price gains accelerate in April from prior month -Teranet

By contrast, data earlier this week from Canada's realtors showed prices and sales dropped in April compared with March, as some of the frenzy of recent months began to subside. Housing starts also fell in April.

