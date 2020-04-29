US Markets

Canadian helicopter engaged in NATO exercises missing off Greek coast

Contributors
Francesca Landini Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

A Canadian helicopter engaged in North Atlantic Treaty Organization exercises off the coast of Greece disappeared and search-and-rescue efforts were under way, the Canadian Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

April 29 (Reuters) - A Canadian helicopter engaged in North Atlantic Treaty Organization exercises off the coast of Greece disappeared and search-and-rescue efforts were under way, the Canadian Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

The defense force said on Twitter that the HMCS Fredericton lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone aircraft that had deployed on the ship. No further details were provided.

The helicopter was outside the control zone of Greece, 50 miles (80 km) off the Greek island of Cephalonia, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, saying six people were missing.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular