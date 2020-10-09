US Markets

Canadian health officials say a stronger response to coronavirus is needed now

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian health officials on Friday said authorities needed to immediately adopt a stronger response to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus that is sweeping across most of the country.

The officials released projections showing short-term forecasts suggested growth in new cases would continue to accelerate. The cumulative death toll could reach between 9,690 and 9,800 by Oct 17, they said, up from 9,557 now.

