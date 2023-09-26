News & Insights

Canadian government to review proposed Bunge-Viterra merger - transport minister

September 26, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will review a planned merger between U.S. grains merchant Bunge BG.N and Glencore-backed GLEN.L Viterra, the transport minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the review, the transport ministry will launch a public interest assessment of the proposed acquisition, which must be completed by June 2, 2024, Canada's Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguezsaid in a statement.

“Both companies hold ownership interests in port terminals throughout our country. Healthy competition in the transportation sector is necessary to ensure fair pricing and access for users, especially for Canadian farmers," Rodriguez said.

Canada’s Competition Bureauhad said in June it would review the merger, which would create an agricultural trading giant worth about $34 billion, including debt.

The deal would bring the combined company closer in scale to leading rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland and Cargill.

The merger would also expand Bunge's physical grain storage and handling capacity in major wheat exporter Australia.

