Canadian Government Paid Justin Trudeau Family Member to Talk at Blockchain Event

Canadian politicians are seeking answers after the half-brother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was paid by the federal government to speak at a blockchain conference last year.

According to a Monday report by The Globe and Mail, Kyle Kemper was paid C$12,430 (US$9,127) for speaking about blockchain technology at a conference in Zug, Switzerland, in June 2019.

Kemper had reportedly been requested by Canadian government officials to take on the speaker role after theyâd heard him discussing the tech at a previous conference in Dubai.

Kemper said the choice was not related to his family connections with Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Ministerâs Office said the role was given a seal of approval by Global Affairs Canada, the countryâs consular support and diplomatic relations department.

Opposition members of parliament (MPs) have said Trudeauâs government should detail how the contract came to be gifted to Kemper.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, Krystyna Dodds, said the selection criteria for speakers was based on their recognition in the business community, their subject knowledge and their ability to speak in public.

Kemper was until last year the executive director of the Blockchain Association of Canada and is still an advisor to the group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Heâs also written a book titled âThe Unified Wallet: Unlocking the Digital Golden Age,â and has founded a wallet firm called Swiss Key.

