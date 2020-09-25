Canadian government commits C$320 mln to aid offshore oil industry

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada will spend C$320 million ($238.56 million) to support its offshore oil industry, which has struggled as pandemic travel restrictions reduced demand, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Friday.

Details of how the funds may be used were not immediately available.

($1 = 1.3414 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

