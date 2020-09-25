US Markets
Canadian government commits C$320 mln to aid offshore oil industry

Contributors
Rod Nickel Reuters
Manitoba Reuters
Published

Canada will spend C$320 million ($238.56 million) to support its offshore oil industry, which has struggled as pandemic travel restrictions reduced demand, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Friday.

Details of how the funds may be used were not immediately available.

($1 = 1.3414 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

