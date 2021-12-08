Canadian gold miner Kinross to buy Great Bear for $1.42 bln

Adds details on deal, premium

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp K.TO said on Wednesday it will buy gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd GBR.V for about C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion), eyeing its Dixie project, a potentially long-life mine complex.

Kinross will pay Great Bear shareholders an equivalent of about C$29 per share on a fully diluted basis, Great Bear said in a separate statement. They have the option to receive that in cash or as 3.8564 Kinross shares, it added.

The deal represents a premium of 26.5% to Great Bear's last close on Wednesday.

"The Dixie project represents an exciting opportunity to develop a potentially top-tier deposit into a large, long-life mine complex," Kinross Chief Executive Officer Paul Rollinson said.

Great Bear's shareholders will also be eligible for an additional payment of C$58.2 million upon starting commercial production at the Dixie project and achieving certain targets.

CIBC World Markets and GenCap Mining Advisory served as Great Bear's advisers, while Canaccord Genuity and Trinity Advisors Corporation advised Kinross.

($1 = 1.2657 Canadian dollars)

