Canadian gold miner Kinross to buy Great Bear for $1.42 bln

Shivani Tanna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Canadian gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd said on Wednesday Kinross Gold Corp would acquire it for about C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion).

Great Bear said its shareholders would receive an equivalent of about C$29.00 per share on a fully diluted basis.

($1 = 1.2657 Canadian dollars)

