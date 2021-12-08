Canadian gold miner Kinross to buy Great Bear for $1.42 bln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd GBR.V said on Wednesday Kinross Gold Corp K.TO would acquire it for about C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion).

Great Bear said its shareholders would receive an equivalent of about C$29.00 per share on a fully diluted basis.

($1 = 1.2657 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

