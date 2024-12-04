Canadian General Investments Reports Strong Returns

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) has released an update.

Canadian General Investments reported impressive gains in its net asset value (NAV) and share price returns for the year, significantly outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The company’s investment strategy includes leveraging through bank borrowing and focusing on sectors like Information Technology and Industrials.

