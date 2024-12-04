News & Insights

Stocks

Canadian General Investments Reports Strong Returns

December 04, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Canadian General Investments reported impressive gains in its net asset value (NAV) and share price returns for the year, significantly outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The company’s investment strategy includes leveraging through bank borrowing and focusing on sectors like Information Technology and Industrials.

For further insights into TSE:CGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.