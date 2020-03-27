US Markets

Canadian Food Inspection Agency shuts Alberta beef plant due to COVID-19

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has shut production at Harmony Beef, an Alberta packing plant, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, an industry group said on Friday.

(Updates with details about meat demand, reduced inspection hours)

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has shut production at Harmony Beef, an Alberta packing plant, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, an industry group said on Friday.

The agency was on site trying to rectify the situation, said Marie-France Mackinnon, vice-president of communications at the Canadian Meat Council.

Details of the concerns were not immediately available.

A spokesman for Harmony Beef could not be reached.

The spread of COVID-19 has led to consumer hoarding of groceries, including staples such as meat and bread.

The CFIA told meat-processing plants last week it would be reducing the agency's staffed hours at domestic plants because of capacity constraints. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/CANADA BEEF (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular