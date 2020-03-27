Canadian Food Inspection Agency shuts Alberta beef plant due to COVID-19

(Updates with details about meat demand, reduced inspection hours)

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has shut production at Harmony Beef, an Alberta packing plant, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, an industry group said on Friday.

The agency was on site trying to rectify the situation, said Marie-France Mackinnon, vice-president of communications at the Canadian Meat Council.

Details of the concerns were not immediately available.

A spokesman for Harmony Beef could not be reached.

The spread of COVID-19 has led to consumer hoarding of groceries, including staples such as meat and bread.

The CFIA told meat-processing plants last week it would be reducing the agency's staffed hours at domestic plants because of capacity constraints. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/CANADA BEEF (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.