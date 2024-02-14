News & Insights

US Markets
OBE

Canadian First Nation sends notice to Alberta regulator to stop Obsidian Energy's expansion plan

February 14, 2024 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Woodland Cree First Nation, an indigenous community in Alberta, said on Wednesday it has sent a notice to the Alberta Energy Regulator that oil and gas producer Obsidian Energy's OBE.TO planned expansion of wells on their territory cannot proceed due to earthquake concerns.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.