Canadian First Nation sends notice to Alberta regulator to stop Obsidian Energy's expansion plan

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Woodland Cree First Nation, an indigenous community in Alberta, said on Wednesday it has sent a notice to the Alberta Energy Regulator that oil and gas producer Obsidian Energy's OBE.TO planned expansion of wells on their territory cannot proceed due to earthquake concerns.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.