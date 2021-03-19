Canadian Firms to Develop Bitcoin Mining Facility Partly Powered by Wind, Solar

Blockchain company Neptune Digital Assets (TSX-V: NDA) and mining firm Link Global Technologies have signed a letter of intent to co-develop a bitcoin mining facility partly powered by green energy in Alberta, Canada.

In an announcement Friday, TSX Venture Exchange-listed Neptune Digital Assets and Link Global said they expect to sign a definitive agreement expected by April, with construction starting immediately thereafter.

The joint venture will be 50-50 with both firms splitting costs and revenue.

The new mining facility will be built in Alberta, where Link Global operates a majority of its bitcoin facilities. The 5-megawatt site will be solar-, wind- and natural gas-powered.

The agreement comes amid rising criticism for the energy used by the crypto mining industry and its impact on climate change.

“We expect there to be substantial global pressure to develop sustainable bitcoin mining operations around the world, said Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO. “We hope as a team to become a major powerhouse in low-cost, carbon-neutral mining and tapping available carbon credits for exchange in that burgeoning marketplace.”

On March, 4 the two firms partnered for Link to procure and operate 1,500 ASIC mining machines on behalf of Neptune.

Read more: Can Bitcoin Survive the Climate Change Revolution?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.