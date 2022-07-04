Canadian firms see inflation higher for longer, eye record wage increases

OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - Canadian businesses now expect inflation to be high for longer, with firms eyeing wage increases at survey high levels over the next year and many planning to pass higher costs onto customers, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday.

Consumers' short-term expectations for price increases, meanwhile, are at record-high levels and Canadians generally see inflation as "more pervasive", the central bank said in a separate survey, adding most people continue to believe prices can be tamed.

In its second quarter Business Outlook Survey, the bank found firms now foresee higher inflation in the near-term, with most expecting it to be above 3% on average over the next two years. Nearly a quarter of firms expect price increases "well above" the 2% target for three years or more.

This as capacity pressures remain elevated and supply chain issues continue to increase costs. Still an increasing number of firms now expect the pace of growth to slow to normal, with more economic uncertainty adding to risks.

Canada's inflation rate hit 7.7% in May, a near 40-year high. The survey will likely reinforce expectations of a 75-basis point increase at the next Bank of Canada rate decision on July 13.

