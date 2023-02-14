Companies
CAE

Canadian firm CAE sees Asian training centre use lift from China reopening

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

February 14, 2023 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Aviation training specialist CAE Inc CAE.TO expects use of its training centers in Asia to ramp up in 2023 following China's recent border reopening, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Travel is returning to China, the world's largest outbound tourism market worth $255 billion in 2019, after the country ended mandatory quarantines on Jan. 8.

Training centers in the region used largely by operators who fly in and out of China are gaining demand, Chief Executive Marc Parent told analysts after the company reported earnings.

“As that recovers we see utilization in our training centers ramp up," Parent told analysts. "I expect that to materialize over the next few quarters as the recovery takes hold.”

Montreal-based CAE sold only two or three full flight simulators to China in the last couple of years, compared with six to eight simulators a year before the pandemic, he said.

Shares of CAE rose 5% in afternoon trading after the Montreal-based company reported higher profit and earnings per share for the company's fiscal third quarter.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.