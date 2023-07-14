News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian firefighter killed battling blaze in British Columbia

Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

July 14, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - A Canadian firefighter was killed while battling a massive blaze in a forest on Thursday in British Columbia, authorities said, as wildfires continue to rage across the country.

The B.C. General Employees' Union announced the death of the firefighter in a statement late on Thursday. It identified her as a woman but did not provide her name.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community, both at home and in the B.C. Wildfire Service," the union said in a statement.

The woman had been battling a fire outside the town of Revelstoke, around 310 miles (500 km) northeast of Vancouver on Canada's west coast, the union said.

There are currently three wildfires burning within 30 miles of Revelstoke, and two are considered out of control, the CBC reported.

Some 2,000 firefighters are battling more than 350 fires across British Columbia. Fires have also raged in large swathes of eastern Canada, and wildfire emissions have hit record highs.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub Editing by Peter Graff)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.