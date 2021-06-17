Canadian financial regulator raises major banks' domestic stability buffer to 2.5%

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator will raise the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks to 2.5% of risk-weighted assets from Oct. 31, from 1% currently, it said on Thursday.

While key vulnerabilities, including household and corporate debt levels, remain elevated, the economic and market disruptions stemming from the pandemic have abated and banks' capital levels have been resilient, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a statement.

The change raises the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - the core bank capital measure - to 10.5% of risk-weighted assets; a 4.5% base level, a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5%, and a 1% surcharge for systemically important banks, plus the DSB.

The surprise increase is the first one since OSFI made an out-of-schedule 1.25 percentage point cut in March, freeing up more than C$300 billion ($222 billion) of lending capacity to help limit the pandemic's economic impact. It has since maintained that level at its twice-yearly reviews.

"Today’s decision to set the DSB at 2.5% reinforces the stability of Canada’s financial system, while preserving its ability to lend to Canadian households and businesses and support the economic recovery," Jamey Hubbs, OSFI's Assistant Superintendent of the Deposit-Taking Supervision Sector, said in the statement.

Canada's six biggest banks, however, have amassed far higher levels of capital, driven in part by a moratorium on dividend increases and share buybacks imposed by OSFI in March 2020. Their CET1 ratios range from a low of 12.2% at National Bank of Canada to 14.2% at Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, equating to more than C$82.4 billion in excess of the minimum CET1 requirement.

Prior to that, OSFI had raised the required level by 25 basis points at every twice-yearly review since it was introduced at 1.5% in June 2018.

($1 = 1.2326 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum)

