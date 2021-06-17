Canadian financial regulator raises major banks' domestic stability buffer to 2.5%

TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator will raise the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks to 2.5% of risk-weighted assets from Oct. 31, from 1% currently, it said on Thursday.

While key vulnerabilities, including household and corporate debt levels, remain elevated, the economic and market disruptions stemming from the pandemic have abated and banks' capital levels have been resilient, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a statement.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Alex Richardson)

