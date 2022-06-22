Canadian financial regulator maintains major banks' domestic stability buffer at 2.50%

Adds details from statement

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator is maintaining the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks at 2.50% of risk-weighted assets, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said that keeping the Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) unchanged showed that "systemic vulnerabilities remain elevated and have increased, while near-term risks are moderate but rising given an environment of heightened uncertainty."

The regulator said it expected biggest domestic banks to "exercise vigilance and heightened prudence in their capital management practices with a view to preserving capital."

"Keeping the DSB at 2.5% of total risk-weighted assets is a sound and prudent decision, given increasing vulnerabilities driven primarily by historically elevated Canadian household indebtedness and potential asset price imbalances," said Vice-Superintendent Jamey Hubbs.

