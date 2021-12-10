US Markets

Canadian financial regulator maintains major banks' domestic stability buffer at 2.50%

Canada's financial regulator is maintaining the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks at 2.50% of risk-weighted assets, it said in a statement on Friday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said that keeping the Domestic Stability Buffer unchanged showed "systemic vulnerabilities such as household indebtedness and housing-related asset imbalances remain elevated".

