Canadian financial institutions are stable and resilient, says finance minister Freeland

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

March 14, 2023 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, on Tuesday held a meeting with provincial and territorial finance ministers and senior Bank of Canada officials in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

"The federal government can assure Canadians our financial institutions are stable and resilient," Freeland said in a statement, adding that the meeting comes after a series of meetings the minister held with heads of other national and regional financial institutions since Friday last week.

