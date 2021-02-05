Canadian fashion designer Nygard denied bail in U.S. extradition case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the request of U.S. justice officials under the countries' extradition treaty. Nygard faces nine counts in the U.S. of sex trafficking and racketeering.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

