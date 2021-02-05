US Markets

Canadian fashion designer Nygard denied bail in U.S. extradition case

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the request of U.S. justice officials under the countries' extradition treaty. Nygard faces nine counts in the U.S. of sex trafficking and racketeering.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More