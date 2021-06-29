Canadian farmers boost canola plantings as prices surge

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 29 - Canadian farmers expanded canola plantings this spring from their earlier plans, a government report showed on Tuesday, as prices spiked to all-time highs.

Surging demand for vegetable oil, used in cooking, and meal, an animal feed additive, has sparked a global oilseed price rally this year, including canola. Supply looks uncertain, however, as drought on the Canadian Prairies stresses the canola crop.

Canada is the biggest world's biggest producer and exporter of canola, a cousin of rapeseed, and a major wheat supplier.

Canola plantings reached 22.5 million acres, Statistics Canada said, up 1 million acres from the agency's April estimate of seeding intentions and up 8% from last year.

Statscan's estimate, which represent the largest canola plantings in three years, matched the average trade guess.

Statscan pegged all-wheat plantings at 23.4 million acres, slightly higher than the 23.3 million acres in the April report and down 6.5% from a year ago.

With dry conditions stunting canola and wheat on the Canadian Prairies and in North Dakota, supplies look to run thin of both crops during the next year, said Lawrence Klusa, President of Seges Markets, an agriculture consultancy.

"We're going to be short," Klusa said, adding that the supply deficit could worsen depending on the drought's severity this summer.

ICE Canada November canola futures RSX1 were little changed after the report, trading up 5.7% on concerns about hot, dry Canadian weather.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, editing by Louise Heavens)

((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com)(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.