News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian factory PMI rises in October; sector remains in contraction

Credit: REUTERS/EVAN BUHLER

November 01, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's manufacturing PMI rose in October for the first time in three months, but the sector remained in contraction as output along with new orders declined and cost pressures rose, data showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.6 in October from 47.5 in September.

While that was the highest since July, a reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. The PMI has been below that threshold since May, which is the longest such stretch since February 2016.

"It was another disappointing month for the Canadian manufacturing sector, with output and new orders continuing to fall amid reports of underwhelming market demand," Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

Both the output and new orders indexes remained in contraction, at 46.9 and 48.3 respectively, although the pace of decline slowed.

Fuel was reported by firms contributing to higher costs, with the measure of input prices climbing to 55.1, its highest since April, from 50.4 in September.

"Perhaps most worrying is the pickup in input price inflation since September, which added to pressure on firms at a time of dwindling demand," Smith said

"Such pipeline pressures only reinforce the potential for interest rates to remain higher for longer."

The Bank of Canada last week left its benchmark interest rates on hold at a 22-year high of 5% while leaving the door open to more tightening to tame inflation that could exceed its target for another two years.

Worries about inflation and the elevated interest rates weighed on confidence. The future output index fell to its lowest since May 2020 at 56.9, down from 61.5 in September.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.