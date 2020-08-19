GreenPower Motor, a Canadian manufacturer of battery-electric commercial vehicles, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $35 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GPV and the OTCQB under the symbol GPVRF.



The Vancouver, Canada-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $14 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GP. B. Riley FBR and Roth Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Canadian EV manufacturer GreenPower Motor files for a $35 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

