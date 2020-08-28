GreenPower Motor, a Canadian manufacturer of battery-electric commercial vehicles, raised $37 million by offering 1.9 million shares at $20, within the range of $18 to $24 and below the as-converted last close of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (GPV) and OTCQB (GPVRF). The company offered 0.4 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 18% more in proceeds than expected.



GreenPower Motor plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GP. B. Riley FBR and Roth Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Canadian EV manufacture GreenPower Motor prices upsized Nasdaq uplisting at $20, within the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



