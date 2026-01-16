Canadian E&P Industry Outlook 2026 and 3 Stocks to Watch

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry sits at a tricky point. These companies remain heavily tied to oil and gas prices, and swings in global benchmarks still have a direct impact on cash flow, spending plans and investor confidence. Even with better operating efficiency, prolonged price weakness makes it hard to plan for steady growth. Infrastructure issues and regulatory uncertainty add another layer of risk, sometimes leading to production delays and uneven results. That caution is reflected in the industry’s weak Zacks Industry Rank, which signals pressure on near-term earnings expectations. Still, the picture is not entirely bleak. Improved market access, better pipeline utilization, and stricter capital discipline have helped reduce pricing discounts and support more stable margins. Valuations also remain modest compared with the broader market. For investors willing to be selective, IPOOF and GTE stand out as stocks worth considering within the space.

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in Canada, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand are the fundamental drivers of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.

3 Key Investing Trends to Watch in the Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P Industry

Commodity Price Volatility Limits Visibility on Returns: Despite operational progress, the Canadian E&P industry remains highly exposed to swings in global oil prices, which continue to cap investor confidence. Periods of weaker benchmark pricing quickly flow through to cash flows, often forcing producers to revise spending plans and delay development activity. While companies have improved efficiency, these gains cannot fully offset prolonged price softness. As a result, free cash flow expectations can change rapidly, making long-term planning more difficult. This uncertainty also affects market sentiment, as investors struggle to assign stable valuations when earnings and cash generation depend heavily on external price movements rather than controllable fundamentals.



Improving Market Access and Cost Discipline Support Cash Flow Stability: A supportive macro backdrop is emerging for Canadian oil and gas producers as transportation access and operational discipline continue to improve. Expanded takeaway capacity and better pipeline utilization are helping Canadian barrels reach higher-value end markets, which has reduced historical pricing discounts and brought more consistency to realized prices. At the same time, producers have become more selective with capital allocation, focusing on projects that generate steady returns rather than chasing aggressive volume growth. This shift has improved cost control and operating efficiency across the sector. Even in a softer commodity price environment, these structural improvements allow producers to protect margins, sustain production levels, and generate cash flows that are more resilient than in past cycles.



Infrastructure Disruptions and Regulatory Complexity Add Risk: Operational reliability remains a challenge for the Canadian oil and gas sector due to its dependence on complex infrastructure and a layered regulatory environment. Weather-related disruptions, maintenance events, or pipeline outages can temporarily restrict production and delay volumes, even when underlying assets perform well. These interruptions often result in deferred output and uneven quarterly results, which can weigh on near-term performance metrics. In parallel, regulatory approvals and environmental policy discussions continue to add uncertainty around future development timelines. Together, these factors increase execution risk and limit flexibility, especially during periods when producers are trying to balance production stability with disciplined capital spending.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Outlook

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P is a seven-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #232, which places it in the bottom 3% of 243 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates challenging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are becoming pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. As a matter of fact, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have gone down 22% in the past year.



Despite the dim near-term prospects of the industry, we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. But it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.





Industry Outperforms Sector but Lags S&P 500

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P industry has fared better than the broader Zacks Oil - Energy Sector, though it has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



The industry has moved up 8.9% over this period compared with the broader sector’s increase of 3.3% and the S&P 500’s rise of 19.3%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes into account not just equity but also the level of debt. For capital-intensive companies, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric because it is not influenced by changing capital structures and ignores the effect of non-cash expenses.



On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, the industry is currently trading at 5.37, significantly lower than the S&P 500’s 18.94. It is also slightly below the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 5.62X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.49X, as low as 3.08X, with a median of 5.19X, as the chart below shows.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (Past Five Years)

3 Stocks in Focus

Canadian Natural Resources: It is one of the largest independent energy producers in Canada, with a diversified portfolio spanning crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Its operations extend across Western Canada, the North Sea and offshore West Africa, giving it a strong global footprint. Canadian Natural has built a reputation for effective, efficient operations and a balanced mix of long-life, low-decline assets that provide steady production and cash flow visibility.



CNQ’s disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and commitment to low-cost production have been central to its success. With a focus on maximizing free cash flow and shareholder returns, Canadian Natural continues to maintain financial flexibility and resilience across commodity cycles.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) operator has a market capitalization of around $72 billion. Canadian Natural carries a Value Score of B, and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.3%, on average. CNQ stock has gone up 9.6% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: CNQ





InPlay Oil: InPlay Oil is a Canadian light-oil producer focused on the Cardium formation, with core assets in the Pembina and Willesden Green areas of Alberta. These two plays drive most of the company’s production and offer low decline rates and strong netbacks. Large oil-in-place volumes and modest recovery factors leave room for continued growth, even in mature fields.



The company produces about 18,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with liquids making up the majority of output. InPlay emphasizes capital discipline, free cash flow generation, and shareholder returns. A deep inventory of high-return drilling locations supports steady organic growth, while selective acquisitions and prudent leverage help maintain balance sheet strength over time.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPOOF’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 300% year-over-year growth. The #3 Ranked operator has a market capitalization of around $272 million. InPlay Oil carries a Value Score of B, while the stock has increased 34% in a year.

Price and Consensus: IPOOF





Gran Tierra Energy: Gran Tierra Energy is an independent oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, with operations spanning Colombia, Ecuador and Canada. Founded in 2003 and public since 2006, the company built its strategy around proven but underexplored conventional basins. Over time, success in southern Colombia supported expansion into Ecuador, followed by entry into Canada through the acquisition of i3 Energy.



Today, Gran Tierra controls more than 2.7 million gross acres and produces roughly 46,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The portfolio balances growth and mature assets, while supporting free cash flow generation. Management remains focused on cost control, debt reduction, reserve growth, and disciplined reinvestment, alongside ongoing share repurchases and operational efficiency gains.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Gran Tierra indicates 28.1% growth. With a market capitalization of around $175 million, GTE has decreased 35% in a year. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price and Consensus: GTE

