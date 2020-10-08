US Markets

Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin reducing Middle East exposure, CEO says

Contributor
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group is reducing its risk in the Middle East and other regions as the engineering and construction firm faces headwinds such as the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating oil prices, Chief Executive Ian Edwards said on Thursday.

MONTREAL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group SNC.TO is reducing its risk in the Middle East and other regions as the engineering and construction firm faces headwinds such as the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating oil prices, Chief Executive Ian Edwards said on Thursday.

While the company is not exiting the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, it has "been careful to de-risk" exposure to "fluctuating workloads," in those regions, Edwards told a virtual event organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

"As COVID has hit the Middle East, and also you know, the fluctuation in oil prices, we've seen workloads kind of fluctuate there," he said.

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin is instead focusing on its core geographies of Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, he said.

According to its 2019 annual report, the company generated 18% of its revenues from the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, that year, down from 20% a year earlier, on a decline in its resources business.

SNC-Lavalin is restructuring its resource business in a bid to make the unit profitable in 2021.

The company has also said it would exit money-losing lump sum, turnkey contracts to allow it to focus on higher-performing growth areas, like engineering services.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert Editing by Paul Simao)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular