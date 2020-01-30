US Markets

Canadian energy industry to boost spending after 6-year slide - industry group

Contributors
Rod Nickel Reuters
Manitoba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

Capital spending by Canada's oil and gas industry will rise by 6%, or C$1.9 billion, in 2020 from the previous year, halting a six-year decline due to improving economics, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said in a forecast on Thursday.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Capital spending by Canada's oil and gas industry will rise by 6%, or C$1.9 billion, in 2020 from the previous year, halting a six-year decline due to improving economics, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said in a forecast on Thursday.

CAPP said the Alberta government's corporate tax cut last year and its easing of oil production limits will lead to higher spending. Spending is also set to rise in neighboring Saskatchewan province, which recently set a 10-year goal to boost production, CAPP said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular