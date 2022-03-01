US Markets

Canadian economy posts annualized gain of 6.7% in fourth quarter

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, while real GDP most likely rose 0.2% in January after staying flat in December, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

March 1 - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, while real GDP most likely rose 0.2% in January after staying flat in December, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected fourth quarter annualized growth of 6.5% and a gain of 0.1% in December.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular