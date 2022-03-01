Canadian economy posts annualized gain of 6.7% in fourth quarter

March 1 - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, while real GDP most likely rose 0.2% in January after staying flat in December, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected fourth quarter annualized growth of 6.5% and a gain of 0.1% in December.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.