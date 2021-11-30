Canadian economy posts annualized gain of 5.4% in Q3, October GDP seen up 0.8%

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.4% in the third quarter, beating expectations, while real GDP most likely rose 0.8% in October following a 0.1% gain in September, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Statscan revised down its second quarter annualized contraction to 3.2% from a previously reported 1.1%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected third quarter annualized growth of 3.0% and a gain of 0.1% in September.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

