Canadian economy likely flat in September, August GDP up 0.4%

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was most likely flat in September, following a gain of 0.4% in August, with third quarter annualized GDP likely rising 1.9%, data showed on Friday.

As of September, Canada's GDP remains about 1% below pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data showed.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday forecast the Canadian economy would expand by 5.5% on a annualized basis in the third quarter, up from a 1.1% contraction in the second quarter. It also signaled a rate hike could come as soon as April 2022.

The August gain of 0.4% was behind analyst estimates of 0.7%. Overall, 15 of 20 industrial sectors posted increases, with services-producing industries up by 0.6% while goods-producing industries declined 0.1%.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2363 to the greenback, or 80.89 U.S. cents.

