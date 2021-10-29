US Markets

Canadian economy likely flat in September, August GDP up 0.4%

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

The Canadian economy most likely experienced zero growth in September, following a 0.4% gain in August led by increases in accommodation and food services, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Statscan also released a flash estimate saying third quarter annualized growth was most likely 1.9%.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP would rise by 0.7% in August from July.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

