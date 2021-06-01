US Markets

Canadian economy in first quarter grows by 5.6%, April seen down 0.8%

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

Canada's first quarter annualized growth rose 5.6%, reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger employment, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Canada's economy is expected to contract 0.8% in April, according to a preliminary estimate, while March real GDP rose by 1.1%, Statscan said.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

