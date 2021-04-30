US Markets

Canadian economy in February grows by 0.4%, March seen up 0.9%

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's economy expanded for a 10th consecutive month in February, rising by 0.4% on gains in services, and it most likely gained 0.9% in March, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada's economy expanded for a 10th consecutive month in February, rising by 0.4% on gains in services, and it most likely gained 0.9% in March, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that gross domestic product would grow by 0.5% from January.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Jason Neely)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular