Canadian economy in February grows by 0.4%, March seen up 0.9%

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada's economy expanded for a 10th consecutive month in February, rising by 0.4% on gains in services, and it most likely gained 0.9% in March, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that gross domestic product would grow by 0.5% from January.

